Attorney Brooke Cleary Joins Ambrecht & Associates

Ambrecht & Associates, a boutique law firm in Montecito, has announced that Brooke Cleary, an attorney specializing in estates, trusts and tax minimization techniques, is now part of the firm’s team.

Cleary, who passed the California State Bar in 2009 and the Florida State Bar in 2007, has her master of laws degree in estate planning from the University of Miami School of Law in Coral Gables, Fla.; her JD from Suffolk University Law School in Boston, Mass.; and her bachelor’s degree summa cum laude from the University of Connecticut in Storrs.

Cleary and her colleagues at Ambrecht & Associates handle complex legal financial planning and business succession matters, offshore/onshore asset protection, and sophisticated as well as simple cross border cases for multimillion-dollar local, national and international clients.

As such, the firm only accepts specialized attorneys, who hold both LLM and JD degrees, to its practice.

For more information, Cleary can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.965.1329.

— Jonatha King is a publicist.