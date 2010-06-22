Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 2:00 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 

County Recognizes Community Volunteer Maria Long

The Board of Supervisors presents her with a resolution of commendation for her service

By Tess Greenberg | June 22, 2010 | 8:39 p.m.

The first item on the agenda at Tuesday’s Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting was a resolution of commendation presented to community member Maria Long.

Maria Long
Maria Long

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal recognized Long for years of dedicated service to the residents of Santa Barbara County. 

Long served as an executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County, where she worked tirelessly to implement and expand the mission of the organization.

While raising awareness for the programming that CASA provides to some of the most vulnerable and traumatized youths, she secured funding of more than $1.4 million and increased the operating budget by 100 percent in three years. During her time at CASA, it received the largest grant award ever distributed from the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara.

Long has advised and served on the boards of several local community organizations. She is an active member of the Strategic Planning Committee of Santa Barbara Girls Inc. and on the Development Committee of the Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County.

She coordinated and served on the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse’s 2010 Amethyst Ball Women’s Committee, which raised more than $300,000. Currently, she is coordinating both the Summit for Danny Mont Blanc Climb and Local Climb at CADA.

She is also in charge of the marketing and public relations for Arch Rock Fish, a new restaurant owned by Los Angeles Galaxy Assistant Coach Cobi Jones, Hell’s Kitchen Chef Scott Leibfried and Jeremiah Higgins, restaurateur extraordinaire.

She was personally featured in National CASA Magazine, was nominated to the “Courage to Lead” inaugural group of Santa Barbara Nonprofit Executives in 2009 and received the Santa Barbara Grand Jury commendation for exceptional work at CASA in 2007.

— Tess Greenberg is a media and special events coordinator for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 