John Hager to Announce 23rd District Candidacy

Local trial lawyer and businessman John Hager will announce his candidacy for the 23rd District of Congress at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 at a kickoff event at 319 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

Hager founded the Santa Barbara-based law firm of Hager & Dowling.

He and his wife, Julie, who have five children, have lived in Santa Barbara for more than 15 years.

Hager, who is running as an independent, said he was moved to run for office because of the growing national debt and his concern over the effect the troubled economy has had on the Central Coast.

