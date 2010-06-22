Judge Sets Preliminary Hearing Date for Murder Suspect Adrian Robles

The hearing will be July 26 for Robles, charged in the slashing death of Robert Simpson at Arroyo Burro Beach

Adrian Robles, charged in the slashing death of Robert Simpson at Arroyo Burro Beach on April 15, appeared in court Tuesday, where Judge Brian Hill set the preliminary hearing in the case for 8:30 a.m. July 26.

Robles, 22, of Santa Barbara, has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include murder with gang-related special circumstances and allegations. Defense attorney Steve Balash will represent him in court.

Witnesses said Simpson, 44, was attempting to break up a fight when a man ran up behind him and slit his throat. According to authorities, several hundred people were at the site of the killing, a grassy picnic area at the popular beach also known as Hendry’s Beach.

Brittany Danielle Weiler, 19, was charged with accessory to murder in the Simpson slashing.

After Simpson was stabbed, Weiler allegedly drove two other defendants and another man through the parking lot and away from the crime scene. Her preliminary hearing date has not yet been determined.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Hilary Dozer will handle both cases for Robles and Weiler, who remain in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

