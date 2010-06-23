Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 1:54 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

SBCC Adult-Ed Advocates Confront Board Members About Program Cuts

The meeting gets contentious at times as members of a new group called SBCC ACES pose pointed questions of decision-makers

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 23, 2010 | 12:50 a.m.

Supporters of adult-education classes at SBCC met Tuesday morning to discuss program cuts to their department, and to pose some important questions to decision-makers.

The prickly relationship between adult-ed students and school administrators and board members was on display during a meeting that turned unruly several times. The meeting was hosted by a new group called SBCC ACES, or Associated Continuing Education Students.

“Our purpose is to ensure that (noncredit) Continuing Education is treated and managed with the same sense of importance and fairness as (for-credit) SBCC,” the group’s Web site says, and Tuesday marked its third meeting.

SBCC received $2.6 million less in state money than it was owed last year, and the same is expected this year, according to the group. Summer classes have been reduced from 175 last summer to just 16 this summer, which resulted in $348,000 in savings for the school. Representatives from the group asked a series of pointed questions of two members of the board of trustees who stopped by — President Joe Dobbs and Vice President Sally Green.

The group maintains that the school has enough money to maintain the program, and that just because cutbacks are needed doesn’t mean classes should be up for grabs, ACES member Marsha Croninger said.

“Why cut classes when you’re an educational institution?” she asked, adding that the adult-ed program has borne an unfair burden of the cuts. “Other schools [spread the cuts] proportionately. That sense of sharing the pain is not here.”

Currently, 605 adult-ed classes are lined up for this fall, 524 of which are free, and the 81 remaining are fee-based.

In a packed classroom at the Wake Center, several speakers talked about a philosophical “shift” they feel has taken over in the past few years, and their comments seemed to garner unanimous agreement.

Dobbs and Green fielded a range of questions, including why board members hadn’t requested more information about the school’s cash flow.

Dobbs said the budget wasn’t a secret but a public document, and he tried to assuage audience members.

“We love this group,” said Dobbs, who has served on the board since 1971. “It’s not that we’re trying to do mean things. It’s about the money.”

Despite his self-proclaimed empathy for adult ed and its students, Dobbs was on the defensive during the meeting — even combative during several comments.

One point of contention was that recordings of board meetings are not being made public. When asked about it by ACES members, Dobbs said the minutes were drafted by watching the tapes, which are then discarded. In other words, the tapes aren’t public record but the minutes are. One speaker challenged that claim, saying that multiple and lengthy comments from ACES members had been left out of the minutes altogether.

After promising to look into it, Dobbs seemed not to grasp the importance of accurate public record, asking the speakers, “What do you want that tape for? To hear yourselves talk?”

Green said the board had made every effort to make the cuts as equitable as possible.

“There is no plan to get rid of anything at the Wake Center,” she said.

The state has told school officials not to expect reimbursement during August, September and October, and “we’ve been told by the state that we have to set money aside” to cover ongoing costs, she said, adding that there’s a possibility the state budget won’t be signed until January, and the administration was just trying to be prudent. “You elected us to keep the school solvent.”

The feelings of adult-ed students, many of them seniors, may have been summed up best by speaker Mary Whalen. With SBCC so active recruiting students from across the state, country and world, Whalen said she feels locals are being left out of the things the school has to offer.

“It’s not a community college anymore,” she told Dobbs and Green. “Continuing ed is a very important part of many people’s lives, and our needs should not be considered frivolous.”

She admonished the trustees to pay attention — and not necessarily to school administration. “Listen to the people who elected you,” she said, eliciting applause from the audience.

The next meeting of the board of trustees will be June 24, and ACES will hold its next meeting July 20.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 