Tempest Telecom Signs Lease Renewal in Oxnard

Telecommunications equipment provider Tempest Telecom Solutions has signed a lease renewal on 18,492 square feet of industrial space at 450 Lombard St. in Oxnard.
According to the company’s Web site, “Tempest is a woman-owned and -operated company with over 75 years of combined experience in the wireless, wireline and networking industries.”
Francois DeJohn and Kristopher Roth of Hayes Commercial Group represented Tempest Telecom Solutions, and Harry Preston of CBRE represented the lessor, DNB Properties.
— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.