Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 2:01 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

Venoco Offers Saturday Tours of Seeps Near Coal Oil Point

All ages are welcome aboard the Condor Express on June 26 and Sept. 25

By Lisa Rivas | June 22, 2010 | 4:28 p.m.

Learn more about the oil and gas seeps near Coal Oil Point with Venoco Inc.‘s Saturday tours aboard the Condor Express, giving the public a close-up view of the “World’s Most Spectacular Seeps.”

Welcome aboard the Condor Express with Sea Landing for seep tours June 26 and Sept. 25. It’s a great morning out for the whole family, and all ages are welcome.

There are two tours each day, starting at either 8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. The two-hour tour costs $10 per person.

The tours will begin in the Santa Barbara Harbor at the Sea Landing dock. Participants will board the Condor Express, travel up the coast to Coal Oil Point and view the 6,000 gallons of oil that seep naturally and 5 million cubic feet of natural gas that rise from the ocean floor each day.

Then, motor over to Platform Holly to view the oil platform close-up while learning how it operates. All along the way, the Condor Express captain will point out the marine mammals that call the Santa Barbara area home.

Call Sea Landing at 805.882.0088 to reserve a seat. The $10 fee will be collected at the time of reservation.

For more information, contact Marybeth Carty at 805.745.2282 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Lisa Rivas represents Venoco Inc..

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 