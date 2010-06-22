Venoco Offers Saturday Tours of Seeps Near Coal Oil Point

All ages are welcome aboard the Condor Express on June 26 and Sept. 25

Learn more about the oil and gas seeps near Coal Oil Point with Venoco Inc.‘s Saturday tours aboard the Condor Express, giving the public a close-up view of the “World’s Most Spectacular Seeps.”

Welcome aboard the Condor Express with Sea Landing for seep tours June 26 and Sept. 25. It’s a great morning out for the whole family, and all ages are welcome.

There are two tours each day, starting at either 8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. The two-hour tour costs $10 per person.

The tours will begin in the Santa Barbara Harbor at the Sea Landing dock. Participants will board the Condor Express, travel up the coast to Coal Oil Point and view the 6,000 gallons of oil that seep naturally and 5 million cubic feet of natural gas that rise from the ocean floor each day.

Then, motor over to Platform Holly to view the oil platform close-up while learning how it operates. All along the way, the Condor Express captain will point out the marine mammals that call the Santa Barbara area home.

Call Sea Landing at 805.882.0088 to reserve a seat. The $10 fee will be collected at the time of reservation.

For more information, contact Marybeth Carty at 805.745.2282 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lisa Rivas represents Venoco Inc..