VNHC Welcomes New Board Member Dan Greenwald

He joined the Hematology Oncology Medical Group at the Cancer Center in 2007

By Jennifer Goddard | June 22, 2010 | 1:19 p.m.

Dr. Dan Greenwald is the newest member of the board of directors of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, according to president and CEO Lynda Tanner.

Dr. Dan Greenwald
VNHC is governed by a volunteer board whose members give their energy and expertise to guiding policy for the nonprofit health-care organization.

Greenwald joined the Hematology Oncology Medical Group at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara in 2007.

He completed medical school at Stanford University, where he also did all of his post-graduate training, including internship, residency, chief residency and fellowship.

He was born in Albany, N.Y., grew up in Bethesda, Md., and graduated Phi Beta Kappa with highest honors from the College of William and Mary. (His father is an oncologist at the National Cancer Institute, where he directs the division of cancer prevention.)

Greenwald is married with three children and his wife, Anita, was born and raised in Santa Barbara.

Nonprofit since 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care provides high-quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. Serving all of Santa Barbara County including Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. For more information, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.

