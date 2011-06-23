Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 2:15 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Montecito Planning Commission Orders Staff to Rework Report on Coral Casino

Debate continues after the club's members accuse Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts of not complying with renovation conditions

By Daniel Langhorne, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | June 23, 2011 | 2:32 a.m.

The Montecito Planning Commission received a report Wednesday from county planning staff concluding that Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts did not breach the conditions of approval for its 2005 renovation of its Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club.

However, after hearing two hours of scathing testimony from club members, the commissioners unanimously sent staff to collect more information, particularly from members who were not interviewed for the initial report.

“You have been heard this morning, and I know staff here are taking notes,” Jack Overall, chairman of the commission, said after public comment.

Margaret Spencer, a member of the Coral Casino and its membership committee, said she recently took her 7- and 10-year-old daughters to enjoy the private club’s jacuzzi but found it overflowing with drunken men celebrating a bachelor party.

She said the Coral Casino club is now a shade of its historical use as a multigenerational gathering spot in the Montecito community with members’ children swarming the pool and teenagers in sand-covered wetsuits drifting in from the beach.

“The Raft (Restaurant) was filled with laughter, and games, and towels, and vibrant Santa Barbara soul,” Spencer said.

Many members claimed Wednesday that the restaurant was removed during the renovation without any notification from management.

After hearing public comment, the commissioners instructed representatives of Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts to meet with a subcommittee from the club’s member committee within the next 30 days. The Montecito Planning Commission, the management and members who attended agreed after a few hours of testimony that negotiation is still possible and remains the better path to take.

Bill Reyner, chairman of the club’s membership committee, said the commission’s decision to reject the staff report is unprecedented, and that “it’s as much as we could have hoped for. We’re very thankful for the commission’s concern about our community.”

At the heart of the members’ argument is that Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts has broken its promise to operate the Coral as a private club, increasingly encouraging Four Seasons Biltmore guests to use the pool, restaurants and lounge areas. Also a hot-button issue is whether management should consult the members on issues such as staffing, dues increases and membership applications.

Bill Medel, project development manager for Ty Warner, countered the members’ assertion that they had not been adequately consulted, citing monthly meeting with the membership committee. He said this is strictly a membership-owner issue.

“It’s not a perfect process, but we do meet and we do consult,” Medel said.

Dianne Black, county director of development services, agreed with Medel’s argument, adding that her understanding of consultation does not mean agreement or approval between the management and members.

James McGowan is among members who disagree with Medel.

“There is very little if any consultation that goes on,” he told the commission. “We have a very arrogant Four Seasons and a very arrogant owner, and it’s very difficult to make any progress with them.”

While there might be no requirement for member approval, Spencer said this line of thinking ignores the “good faith” aspect of the contract’s spirit. In other words, he said, Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts ignores the club’s place as a cornerstone of the community for business concerns.

Member James Barbabella said substantive consultation means that both sides should coming to a “reasonable” outcome.

Commissioner Michael Phillips asked member Michael Corgan why the members didn’t do enough to protect their interests when the Coral Casino’s renovation was in the planning process.

“Perhaps part of the problem was that the membership was too trusting,” Corgan said.

Commissioners and Deputy County Counsel Rachel Van Mullem also debated the commission’s authority to hear appeals of county staff decisions on the club’s type of permit — a coastal development permit. As the director of development services, Black has authority over enforcement of this type of permitting.

During the planning process for the renovation, the Coral Casino morphed from being governed under a conditional use permit, of which the commission has the control to revoke or change, to a coastal development permit, of which it does not. The commission would have no say to overturn a decision from county staff under Van Mullem’s interpretation.

Derek Westen, the attorney representing the club members, said Van Mullem failed to admit that there is a section in county law that allows all appeals that aren’t explicitly exempted.

“The loser is the commission, because it’s your authority that is being usurped,” Reyner said.

Medel would not confirm nor deny that the club’s management has failed to respond to concerns raised by the membership committee every month.

“There does need to be a time frame,” he said. “We are certainly committed to getting them any information they need.”

Ultimately, though, Medel declined chairman Overall’s request that a neutral mediator be involved in the coming negotiations with the members.

Noozhawk intern Daniel Langhorne can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 