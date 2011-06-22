National IT Company Novacoast Expands Corporate Offices in Santa Barbara

It adds space and extends its lease at 1505 Chapala St. to 2021

Novacoast, an IT professional services and product development company headquartered in Santa Barbara — with offices in Los Angeles, Portland, New York, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Cincinnati and Salt Lake City — has lengthened its lease at 1505 Chapala St. until 2021 while also expanding into an additional 3,467 square foot adjacent office space.

This expansion follows in the wake of a year of record revenue for the IT services company, and was made primarily to make room for Novacoast’s rapidly expanding product development practice.

Novacoast represented itself in the transaction, and the property owners were represented by managing partner Leon Lunt.

“This is our fifth year here,” Novacoast CFO Janice Newlon said. “It’s really a great space. We love the proximity to downtown, ample parking and outstanding building maintenance.”

“This expansion characterizes Novacoast’s strategy for maintaining thriving business through the recent recession,” Novacoast CEO Paul Anderson said. “The expansion into a larger space locally is representative of the expanding business of the company on the national level.”

At a time when many business are still scaling back after the recession that began in 2009, Anderson said it’s important that Novacoast gives itself room to grow.

“This is a milestone for the growth of the Novacoast Developer Group,” said Eron Howard, Novacoast vice president in charge of development. “The decision to give the group a dedicated office space is part of Novacoast’s belief in the group’s maturing reach and ability in the growing web, mobile and enterprise development markets.”

This expansion comes as Novacoast is on pace to surpass in revenue its previous record-breaking 2010, and in time with a 20 percent increase in its employee base.

— Sam Rolens is the marketing coordinator for Novacoast.