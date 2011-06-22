Santa Barbara Council Changes Stance, Supports Brown Act

Two weeks after the Santa Barbara City Council voted to support less-restrictive open meeting laws, the four-vote majority reversed its opinion and decided to support the Ralph M. Brown Act of 2001 in the city’s legislative platform.

City Councilmen Dale Francisco, Frank Hotchkiss and Randy Rowse and Councilwoman Michael Self had voted for language to oppose legislation that “discourages communications among governing body members through unproductive restrictions” and to further restrict actions that can be taken in closed session.

Public response to the vote prompted the four — three of whom are hoping to keep their spots in the November election — to bring the matter back to the council and change their votes.

Click here to view the legislative platform approved at the June 7 meeting.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.