American Riviera Bank Named ‘ICBA 400’ Top Performer

ICBA Independent Banker, the award-winning magazine of the Independent Community Bankers of America and a national source for community banking news, recognized American Riviera Bank as an outstanding “ICBA 400” community bank performer in its June issue.

The ranking is based on American Riviera Bank’s 2011 year-end earnings and operational efficiencies.

“The community banks highlighted in this year’s ICBA 400 exemplify the mission of community banking by reinvesting locally in their communities and making them a better place for their customers to live and work each and every day,” said Chris Lorence, ICBA executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “We commend American Riviera Bank for their ongoing dedication to the positive mission of our great industry.”

This year’s ICBA 400 shows that the overall performance of community banks across the country continues to steadily improve since the Wall Street financial crisis.

The magazine’s year-end rankings of ICBA members are based on return on average assets and return on average equity as reported in final 2011 FDIC call report data. The performance rankings include listings for Subchapter S corporation and Subchapter C corporation community banks among five asset categories.

“American Riviera Bank is honored to be named to the ICBA 400,” said Jeff DeVine, the bank’s president and CEO. “We credit our dedicated employees and loyal local customers for our success and are proud to be part of the financial services industry that is driving economic stability and prosperity in our community.”

— Michelle Martinich is senior vice president and chief financial officer for American Riviera Bank.