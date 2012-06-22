‘Be Red Cross Ready’ Campaign Helps Local Residents Prepare for Disaster

American Red Cross provides individuals and families with the necessary education and tools

On Saturday, June 16, the American Red Cross hosted a Be Red Cross Ready disaster education course for Spanish-speakers, which provided individuals and families in northern Santa Barbara County with the education and tools to prepare for a disaster.

More than 70 participants in Santa Maria were taught how to prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies. The course, led by volunteer J. Refugio Herrera, highlighted the importance of preparing an emergency kit, establishing a plan and staying informed.

This program is part of the Be Red Cross Ready campaign, an initiative sponsored by the Pacific Gas & Electric Co. that has enabled the Red Cross to distribute information and personal safety kits and host educational classes designed for preparedness with the goal of reaching 1,400 residents throughout Paso Robles, Santa Maria and Lompoc.



“Our mission is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies,” said Loren Avila-Leidinger, executive director of the American Red Cross in San Luis Obispo County. “With PG&E’s support of the Be Red Cross Ready campaign, we have been able to reach deeper into our communities, ensuring that residents are better prepared when disasters occur.”

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies more than 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, click here or click here.

— Giselle Gomez is the public relations and communications manager for the Central Coast Region of the American Red Cross.