Santa Barbara Central Library Restores Monday Hours

Hours of operation will also change for the Eastside Branch Library, effective June 30

By Scott Love for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | June 22, 2012 | 9:51 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council voted June 6 to fund the reopening of the Santa Barbara Central Library on Mondays. The library will also close at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, instead of 8 p.m.

Additionally, the Eastside Branch Library will increase its hours of operation on Mondays and drop a half- hour on Tuesday evenings and an hour-and-a-half on Saturdays.

“By making these schedule adjustments, the libraries can be open a full day on Monday, and be open at times that better reflect the use of both libraries by the schools and the community,” said Irene Macias, library director.

Although the Central Library had been open seven days a week for more than 60 years, Monday hours were eliminated two years ago because of a decrease in the city’s revenues.

“Many residents let the city know that they missed the library on Mondays,” Macias said. “It’s always disheartening to see the disappointment of a family that comes to the library on a Monday, only to find the doors locked.”

This year, on Feb. 14, the City Council voted to reopen the Eastside Library on Mondays in March for four hours per day. In addition, they directed library staff to prepare a cost-effective budget for reopening the Central Library starting in July.

“Eastside’s Monday hours have been so popular that library staff also looked at adjusting the schedule to better support the schools and community,” Macias said. “The new schedule allows for three more hours a week at the busiest times and is more efficient, which allows the library to do it without any additional costs.”

Effective June 30, the Central Library will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Eastside Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Eastside Library will be closed on Sunday.

Click here for a full schedule of hours and holidays at all Santa Barbara Public Library System branches

— Scott Love is the library services manager for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 
