Capps Welcomes Congressional Art Competition Winner Lea Fedaleo of Goleta

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, welcomed this week California’s 23rd Congressional District 2012 Congressional Art Competition winner and Goleta resident Lea Fedaleo to Washington, D.C.
Fedaleo’s winning submission, a photograph titled “Drip,” was taken at Lotusland in Montecito.
She graduated from Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta this month.
Fedaleo and her mom, Debbie, joined other Congressional Art Competition winners from congressional districts across the country this week for a ceremony at the Capitol.
“It was such a pleasure to meet Lea and her mom Debbie,” Capps said. “Lea is a talented young artist and student, and her passion for her work is obvious from the second you meet her. The Congressional Art Competition showcases the art of young people from across the country and serves as a reminder of the importance of art education in our local schools.”
“There are no words to explain how extremely excited and honored I am to have my art work hanging in Washington, D.C.,” Fedaleo said.
