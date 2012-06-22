Fiesta Ranchera Jump-Starts Summer Season

Fine food, spirits, music and dancing were all part of the program Thursday night for the fifth annual Fiesta Ranchera, which kicked off the local summer Fiesta season.
More than two dozen restaurants and wineries were on hand to share their wares during the event, which was co-hosted by Old Spanish Days and the Goleta Valley Historical Society.
Tony Ybarra and his Spanish guitarist trio performed, along with the 2012 Spirit and Junior Spirits of Fiesta. The dance floor was busy to the sounds of Area 51.
Among the returning favorite food vendors participating were the Bacara Resort & Spa, Anna’s Bakery, California Woodfired Catering, Country Meat Market, Marmalade Café, The Nugget, Pepe’s, Rincon Events, Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613, SBB Gourmet Catering, Silvergreens, Woodstock’s Pizza and Woody’s BBQ. Newcomers included Blush Restaurant & Lounge, Catering Connection, and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.
Arthur Earl, Alexander & Wayne, Carina Cellars and Consilience were on hand as well. Event sponsors Tres Agaves offered the opportunity to taste tequilas from around the world at its “Tequila Tasting Bar,” and exclusive beer sponsor Hollister Brewing Co. provided a taste of brew fare and its famous beers and ales.
