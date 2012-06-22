Monday, April 9 , 2018, 8:11 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fiesta Ranchera Jump-Starts Summer Season

Fifth annual event at Stow House in Goleta features food, music, dancing and more

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 22, 2012 | 10:27 p.m.

Marisa Leon Haro, this year’s Spirit of Fiesta, performed her dance steps for the eager crowd. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
Marisa Leon Haro, this year’s Spirit of Fiesta, performs a dance for the eager crowd. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

Fine food, spirits, music and dancing were all part of the program Thursday night for the fifth annual Fiesta Ranchera, which kicked off the local summer Fiesta season.

More than two dozen restaurants and wineries were on hand to share their wares during the event, which was co-hosted by Old Spanish Days and the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

Tony Ybarra and his Spanish guitarist trio performed, along with the 2012 Spirit and Junior Spirits of Fiesta. The dance floor was busy to the sounds of Area 51.

Among the returning favorite food vendors participating were the Bacara Resort & Spa, Anna’s Bakery, California Woodfired Catering, Country Meat Market, Marmalade Café, The Nugget, Pepe’s, Rincon Events, Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613, SBB Gourmet Catering, Silvergreens, Woodstock’s Pizza and Woody’s BBQ. Newcomers included Blush Restaurant & Lounge, Catering Connection, and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

Goleta City Councilman Michael Bennett wore his deputy badge and helped keep order. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
Goleta City Councilman Michael Bennett wore his deputy badge and helped keep order. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

Arthur Earl, Alexander & Wayne, Carina Cellars and Consilience were on hand as well. Event sponsors Tres Agaves offered the opportunity to taste tequilas from around the world at its “Tequila Tasting Bar,” and exclusive beer sponsor Hollister Brewing Co. provided a taste of brew fare and its famous beers and ales.

Check back for Rochelle Rose’s iSociety column detailing this event.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 