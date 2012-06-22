Monday, April 9 , 2018, 8:18 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Four Rescued After Night in Carpinteria Backcountry

Search & Rescue personnel were called out after group became lost while hiking in Gobernador Canyon area

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 3:14 p.m. | June 22, 2012 | 4:26 p.m.

Four people who became lost while hiking near Carpinteria spent the night in the backcountry before being rescued early Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The group — a 20-year-old man, a 15-year-old boy and two 12-year-old boys — embarked on what they thought would be a two-hour hike Thursday in the Gobernador Canyon area, but failed to return as expected, according to Sgt. Mark Williams.

Personnel from the sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team were called out about 8 p.m., and began looking for the foursome. They were able to make brief cell-phone contact with the adult member of the group, and determined the general location for the search, which was aided by a helicopter from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

The group was located about 4 a.m. Friday, but due to the hazardous terrain, the decision was made to wait until daylight to walk them out, Williams said. The group was escorted down Gobernador Canyon Creek and reunited with their families at about 8 a.m., Williams said. No injuries were reported.

