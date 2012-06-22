Monday, April 9 , 2018, 8:10 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Judy Crowell: Los Alamos, Where the Old West Meets Pizza

The former stagecoach stop in the heart of Santa Barbara County boasts landmarks to take you back in time to California's past

By Judy Crowell, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | June 22, 2012 | 11:02 p.m.

Headed north from Santa Barbara on Highway 101, I was anticipating a very important Sunday night decision — which toppings to order on the pizza awaiting me, a pizza I’d been told would be the best I’d ever had. Anywhere. Such hyperbole for such a conventional item.

As I turned off the ramp and headed for the main thoroughfare, Bell Street, I thought I’d driven onto a movie set for Bonnie and Clyde or a John Wayne western. If the man who shot Liberty Valance had walked up to my car, sporting his trademark .45 Colt six-shooters in his gun belt, I’d simply have said, “Howdy.”

Such is the aura of this sleepy little town, Los Alamos, located in the heart of Santa Barbara County.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

Indeed, the hills of Los Alamos provided a hideaway for at least one bandito in the mid-1800s. Salomon Pico, a flamboyant outlaw loved by his people and loyal gang, evaded capture for several years, hiding out in the surrounding wilderness. His wild escapades were the inspiration for and were popularized by Zorro, defender of the people, in countless books, films, TV shows and songs.

The town served as a stagecoach stop from 1861 until 1901. The Union Hotel began as a Wells Fargo stagecoach stop and telegraph office, and promises to take you back in time to California’s past.

Belly up to the bar, I mean the saloon, and enjoy one of the local microbrews or a glass of wine from one of the many world-class Santa Barbara County wineries. For smoked cuisine at its finest, Chef Bobby Ostini offers up Red Oak BBQ in the Victorian dining room, resplendent with crystal chandeliers and enormous white cabbage roses on red background wallpaper. After dinner, amble into the billiard room and test your skill against the locals. Miss Kitty must be around somewhere.

A smaller gingerbread house, the Victorian Mansion Bed & Breakfast, has six themed suites and is a short walk down the street. Stop and browse through one of the art galleries, Art Brut Gallery or C Gallery.

The General Store, also nearby, features fine art, wine and café cuisine at the deliciously named Café Quackenbush.

Meticulously displayed antiques are a must-see at Gussied Up Antiques, and for those aficionados of English sporting gifts and art, there’s The Gentleman Farmer farm. The last standing Pacific Coast railroad station is being put to excellent use as the Depot Antique Mall. More than 60 vendors exhibit here in what looks to all appearances to be a Fibber McGee closet with items jammed from floor to ceiling. You’ll find much to love here as you step back into the Old West.

Oh, yes, the pizza. Well, the name of the establishment is American Flatbread Kitchen. I wish I could say it originated in Los Alamos, but there are hundreds of them all over the country. Pizzas are cooked in an amazing wood-fired oven. You can’t make a reservation, and it gets packed. So go early. It’s delicious, although not quite equal to its hyperbole, so if you want good pizza try it. It’s fun and full of atmosphere. If you want nostalgia, head for the Union Hotel.

Incidentally, I chose artichokes, eggplant and mushrooms for toppings. Not your grandson’s pizza!

Noozhawk contributing writer Judy Crowell is an author, freelance travel writer and part-time Santa Barbara resident. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 