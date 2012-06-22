Santa Barbara, Goleta Libraries Offering Free Display Space to Nonprofits

Requests will be accepted beginning July 2 for use in 2013

The Santa Barbara Central Library and the Goleta Branch Library will begin accepting requests for the use of their lobby display cases beginning July 2, for the year beginning January 2013.

Local nonprofit organizations are invited to submit requests for use of the display spaces. There is no charge for the use of these exhibit areas.

Display cases are assigned for a one-month period, and are offered to provide the public with attractive, diversified displays designed to introduce new ideas, broaden interest, and develop appreciation and understanding of the various facets of our culture.

Some of the organizations that have installed displays in recent years include Adelante Charter School, Rotary club, the Santa Barbara Poetry Series, the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division and the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s website has the sizes of the display cases and a link to a printable request form (under Services/Display Cases). Request forms may be delivered or mailed to the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101, or Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta, CA 93117.

Organizations that have not used the display cases in the past two years will be given priority in assigning spaces for 2013.

There are a few spaces available still for 2012. For more information, call Central Library Administration at 805.564.5608, or the Goleta Branch Library at 805.964.7878.

— Lori Garvin works in library administration for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.