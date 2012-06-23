Oil Spills From Platform Houchin Off Coast of Carpinteria

Assessment teams will monitor South Coast beaches through the weekend

A multi-agency cleanup effort was under way Friday after a morning oil spill from Platform Houchin off the coast of Carpinteria.

Coast Guard spokesman Adam Eggers said automatic safety shutdowns secured the platform’s pipelines, operated by Pacific Offshore Operators, and that about 1,000 gallons of oily water mixture had been recovered.

Coordinating the cleanup effort were the Coast Guard, the California Department of Fish & Game, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and Pacific Offshore Operators.

Eggers said the on-water cleanup effort was nearly complete, but that shoreline assessment teams would monitor South Coast beaches from Santa Barbara to Carpinteria through the weekend.

The Coast Guard launched a helicopter early Friday with a pollution investigator on board to conduct an aerial assessment.

Anyone who finds oiled wildlife are urged not to handle the animals and to call the Oil Wildlife Care Network at 877.823.6926.

