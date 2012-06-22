Monday, April 9 , 2018, 8:26 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Review: No Regrets, Only Good Theater with Circle Bar B’s ‘Regrets Only’

Timely piece, running through July 15, offers a thoughtful, funny and touching evening of theater

By Justine Sutton, Noozhawk Contributor | June 22, 2012 | 11:43 a.m.

Circle Bar B Dinner Theatre is well-known for its beautiful surroundings, tasty barbecued dinner, down-home hospitality and first-rate comedic theater presented in its cozy 87-seat performance space. What’s new in the mix, however, is a dose of very timely subject matter.

Regrets Only by Paul Rudnick is a period piece, though the period is quite recent — 2006, to be exact. The characters are Manhattanites living on the Upper West Side, and all the action takes place in their tony apartment. William York Hyde and co-producer David Couch have created quite a set here, all sleek and elegant, and quite a departure from many of their shows, set in more rustic surroundings.

The central “couple” is Hank Hadley (Brian Harwell), a gay fashion designer who has just lost his partner of many years to cancer, and his best friend Tibby (co-producer Susie Couch), a jaded high-society matron. Their chemistry as dear friends and longtime confidantes provides a solid anchor for the rest of the cast. While both have their moments of over-the-top camp, they also portray their characters as deeply human.

As Tibby’s lawyer husband, Jack, Ray Wallenthin is charmingly multifaceted, and as her daughter, Spencer, Jenna Scanlon shows her chops as a smart-cookie ingénue.

Both attorneys, father and daughter are working on a top-secret legal project for the president, directly at odds with Hank’s values. Tibby attempts to bridge the gap between them but eventually feels pressure from both sides, forcing her to dig down deep and come to some decisions of her own.

Providing hilarious comic relief, particularly in the first act, is Jean Hall as Myra, their maid. Perhaps attempting to keep herself entertained in a mindless job, Myra puts on one outrageous accent and persona after another. Hall is truly a gifted comic actress, and elicited hoots of laughter — not just once but many times over.

In the second act, the audience is treated to the talented Kathy Marden as Tibby’s mother, Marietta. A grande dame with a twist, she steals the second act with her deadpan delivery of comedic morsels.

In his director’s notes, Joseph Beck says that when people ask of the plays he directs, “What’s it about?” he replies, “About an hour and a half.” He describes the frustration of simplifying a work of theater down into a single statement. While many have said this is a play “about gay marriage,” he very wisely makes the point that, ”This play, like any play worth seeing, is about human beings and their relationships with other human beings. The characters are flawed yet lovable and the banter is quick and funny.”

Beck’s description is accurate, and he delivers here a thoughtful, funny and touching evening of theater.

Playing through July 15, Regrets Only is not to be missed. Performances are held at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with dinner at 7 p.m. Sunday matinee lunch at 1 p.m. precedes the show at 2 p.m. Click here for tickets and more information.

— Justine Sutton of Santa Barbara is a freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 