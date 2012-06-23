The Newcats Hosting Benefit Concert at SOhO for Cancer Center

Five other bands will perform Saturday, with proceeds to fund research and patient assistance

The Newcats, a vibrant young local band featuring both an award-winning saxophonist and a powerful young vocalist, entertained a lively crowd at the fifth annual Kidz for a Cure Toy Sale & Celebration last month, an event that raised upwards of $2,000 for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara’s Pediatric Oncology Research Fund.

This Saturday, The Newcats will continue their support of the Cancer Center with a benefit concert from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The Newcats will be joined by five other local bands from the Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy, including Jamey Geston, Kelly and the Wolves, TenFour, Stereo Drive and Sozo.

The proceeds of the concert will fund research and patient assistance at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara. Admission is $10 with a dinner reservation at SOhO.

For more information, click here. To book a reservation, call 805.965.7776.

— Lindsay Groark is the public relations and administrative manager for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.