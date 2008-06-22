Outstanding Mentors Honored at Luncheon

Santa Barbara Fighting Back recently collaborated with the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara to celebrate “Kiwanis Mentor Appreciation Luncheon,” held at Mulligan’s Cafe.

As part of the celebration, Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara awarded two “Mentor of the Year Awards” for the mentors’ outstanding dedication and commitment to their mentees. Chris Schwass was acknowledged as male Mentor of the Year because he consistently met with his mentee, gaining his respect and friendship throughout many meetings. He and his mentee now have a strong relationship that has had many positive effects on both of their lives.

“We are honored to give this award to Chris to thank him for his patience and determination to be a positive, influential role model in whom his mentee can confide,” Fighting Back Mentor Program coordinator Lisa Falcone said.

Deirdre Randolph received the female “Mentor of the Year Award.” Randolph has been a mentor for almost nine years and her mentee recently graduated from high school. Their relationship began when Randolph’s mentee was in the fourth grade and she has had a privilege of watching her mentee blossom into a bright and respectful young lady.

“We want to thank Deidre for being an inspiration and an incredible role model for her mentee,” Falcone said.

The Fighting Back Mentor Program started in 1994 and currently serves more than 20 schools in the Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara school dstricts and has more than 100 mentors. The Fighting Back Mentor Program involves volunteers from every walk of life who share in the common interest of making a positive impact on the youth of the community. Mentors are paired with mentees in fourth through eighth grade and meet together one hour a week. The program goals are to increase self-confidence, improve academic achievement, develop social skills, reduce acting out and violent behaviors, develop life skills, and educate about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse. In 2006, the Fighting Back Mentor Program received the National Prevention Award from the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

For more information about the Mentor Program or to become a mentor, contact Lisa Falcone at 805.963.1433 x105 or e-mail [email protected]

Jasmine Rara is the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse‘s media and special events coordinator.