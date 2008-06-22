Parade a Dazzling Display of Solar Flair

Toasty temperatures underscore Summer Solstice Celebration's sunshine theme, but a good time is had by all.
It was the sun god’s time to shine Saturday. (Charles Croninger photo)
Santa Barbara’s annual Summer Solstice Celebration turned on the heat and turned out the crowds Saturday. Despite temperatures in the low 90s, more than 100,000 sun-baked spectators watched hundreds of colorful, zany participants parade up State Street to Alameda Park for an all-day party and an eclectic combination of live music, food, arts and crafts.
Charles Croninger is a local freelance photographer.
A costume-clad reveler wings it with her accessories. (Charles Croninger photo)
This year’s parade included a youth movement. (Charles Croninger photo)
Artistic flourishes were everywhere. (Charles Croninger photo)
Even the wait had an air of festive expectation about it. (Charles Croninger photo)
A Summer Solstice Celebration outfit can never have too many jewels, sequins or feathers. (Charles Croninger photo)
Grooving to the music. (Charles Croninger photo)
The post-parade party in Alameda Park was child’s play, too. (Charles Croninger photo)
The heat and the excitement made for a dog-day afternoon. (Charles Croninger photo)