Electrocuted Bird May Have Caused Downtown Power Outage

A power outage that appeared to be caused by an electrocuted bird left several downtown businesses in the dark Monday morning, but all customers had power again by 2:15 p.m., according to an official with Southern California Edison electric company.

The outage happened at 10 a.m. in the area of State and Gutierrez streets, in an area that includes about 675 customers, though the ones affected were mostly the larger businesses with commercial voltage, Edison spokeswoman Jane Brown said.

Brown said Edison employees found feathers and other bird “remnants” on a line atop a pole near the intersection, but did not find a dead bird.

“They have not yet found the bird, because the bird can be thrown far away,” she said, adding that they were not yet certain of the cause.