Free Jazz Concert to Benefit Mental Health Association

By Mary Lynn Harms | June 23, 2008 | 6:18 a.m.

Season Two of the Courthouse Jazz Series will continue from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the landmark Sunken Gardens of the historic Santa Barbara County Courthouse in the heart of downtown.

The free series takes place the last Friday of every month through September and is presented by Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. CJS brings a variety of jazz concerts to the community in an effort to benefit and raise awareness for some of Santa Barbara’s most valuable nonprofit organizations.

On Friday, CJS will support the Mental Health Association. Since 1947, the Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County has been working to meet the needs of adults and families who are living with severe mental illness. By providing residential and support services, as well as advocacy in the community at large, the Mental Health Association has been able to make a positive difference in the lives of thousands of deserving individuals.

Mental Health Association is also pioneering an innovative community collaboration to build 51 units of much-needed, safe, affordable housing for clients with mental illness and low-income downtown workers in Santa Barbara. Click here for more information.

“We are so very grateful to the Courthouse Jazz Series for this special opportunity,” said Annmarie Cameron, executive director of the Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County. “This wonderful event will raise critical awareness of the Mental Health Association’s programs and services and much-needed support from the Santa Barbara community.”

Entertainment will be provided by Margie Nelson and the Woody deMarco Quintet. Nelson is a passionate interpreter of classic jazz ballads, flaming torch songs and the swinging standards of the golden era of American music when Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Cole Porter were high on the charts. Joining her on stage will be the Woody deMarco Quintet. Led by keyboardist, arranger and composer Woody deMarco and featuring award-winning guitarist and composer Stephen Geyer (his original songs have been covered by artists including Smokey Robinson, Roberta Flack and Alabama), Jon Crosse (musical director of the Paul Anka band) on sax and reeds and veteran bassist Hank Allen (whose resume includes playing with everyone from Buddy Rich to Alan Broadbent).

For those who prefer a sofa to a lawn chair, CJS offers the popular VIP Terrace. The VIP Terrace includes cushy booths available for reservation and includes bottle service, a complimentary buffet provided by Elements Bar and Restaurant, premium viewing and more.

The remainder of the season’s schedule is as follows:

» July 25 – Nonprofit beneficiary: Santa Barbara Rescue Mission; entertainment: Headless Household.

» Aug. 29 – Nonprofit beneficiary: Breast Cancer Resource Center (sponsored by Mentor); entertainment: Luis Muñoz.

» Sept. 26 – Nonprofit beneficiary: Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County; entertainment: Inga Swearingen.

For more information and schedule updates, visit www.courthousejazz.com.

Mary Lynn Harms represents the Courthouse Jazz Series.

