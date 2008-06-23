Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 11:03 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 

Promotion Urges Visitors to Leave Cars, Gas Pump Behind

By Laura Kath | June 23, 2008 | 8:40 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Car Free Project is sponsoring a promotion featuring special offers from hotels and recreational activities, all to help visitors “Take a Vacation from the Gas Pump” and arrive car free. The promotion coincides with the third annual “Dump the Pump Day,” marked nationally by transit agencies and locally by the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District and the city of Santa Barbara.

“We are showing visitors how they can take a vacation from the gas pump – and from traffic – and be rewarded with savings from our partners,” says Mary Byrd, manager of the project at the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, which initiated the program in 1998 to reduce air pollution from visitors’ cars.

Vehicles are a major source of smog-forming pollution, and of greenhouse gases contributing to global climate change; Santa Barbara Car Free is a cooperative initiative led by the district with more than 100 partners – all working to encourage car-free travel to and around Santa Barbara for cleaner air and a healthier planet.

How can locals benefit from the program?

Encourage guests arriving from out of town by train or plane to show their ticket to benefit from special offers from 10 hotels and seven recreational activities through Dec. 31. Details are available at www.SantaBarbaraCarFree.org.

Visit a special page on the site, www.santabarbaracarfree.org/locals.htm, to plan fun car-free weekend activities in town by downloading self-guided walking tours, checking out biking ideas and links, exploring boating, excursions and tours pages, and making plans for guests to visit Santa Barbara’s top three attractions car free.

Check out links to find out about car-free commute options by visiting the Traffic Solutions Web site.

Laura Kath is promotions coordinator for the Santa Barbara Car Free Project.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 