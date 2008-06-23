Santa Barbara Foresters 6, Santa Maria Indians 2

Santa Maria Indians at Santa Barbara Foresters
June 21 at Santa Barbara (Caesar Uyesaka)
Santa Maria Indians 2 SB Foresters 6 (8-5,5-5)
Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI
———————————————————-———————————————————-
J. Dodos cf…............. 2 0 1 0 Alonso, Carlos 2b…....... 4 0 1 0
J. Hensley c…............ 2 0 0 1 Cook, Ryan 3b…........... 3 1 0 0
M. Bodenchuc 1b…......... 3 0 0 1 Goetz, Ryan 1b….......... 3 1 2 0
J. Meagher dh…........... 4 0 0 0 Scriptures dh…........... 4 0 1 0
R. Rossman lf…........... 4 0 0 0 Hurr lf…................. 2 2 2 1
J. Mittleber rf…......... 3 0 0 0 Yost, Chase cf….......... 3 1 1 1
C. Dotzler 3b…........... 2 0 0 0 Siddons, Joe ss…......... 4 1 1 0
D. McLaughli ph…........ 1 0 0 0 Leon, Kyle c…............ 3 0 1 1
D. Bienvenid ss…......... 4 0 0 0 Krupp rf…................ 3 0 1 2
J. Ramirez 2b…........... 3 2 1 0 Fleet, Autsin p…......... 0 0 0 0
Simko p…................. 0 0 0 0 Yokubaitis p…........... 0 0 0 0
D. Mittleber p…......... 0 0 0 0 Pellici, Greg p…........ 0 0 0 0
M. Laugenour p…......... 0 0 0 0 Edwards, Clayton p…..... 0 0 0 0
Totals….................. 28 2 2 2 Totals….................. 29 6 10 5
Score by Innings R H E
—————————————————————-
Santa Maria Indians. 001 010 000 - 2 2 1
SB Foresters…..... 020 100 030 - 6 10 0
—————————————————————-
E - D. Bienvenid. DP - Indians 1. LOB - Indians 7; Sters 4. 2B - J. Ramirez; Hurr.
3B - Hurr. HBP - J. Mittleber. SH - Goetz; Hurr. SF - M. Bodenchuc. SB - J.
Mittleber; Cook; Yost; Leon; Krupp.
Santa Maria Indians IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO NP
————————————————————————————————————————
Simko L,0-1…............ 3.2 6 3 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 15 17 5 3
D. Mittleber .............. 3.1 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 10 11 2 5
M. Laugenour .............. 1.0 2 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 6 0 2
SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO NP
————————————————————————————————————————
Fleet, Autsin W,1-0….... 6.0 2 2 2 5 9 0 0 1 0 19 26 2 7
Yokubaitis ................ 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 4 1 1
Pellici, Greg ............. 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 3 1 1
Edwards, Clayton .......... 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 3 0 1
HB - Fleet. Pitches/strikes: None.
Strikeouts - M. Bodenchuc; J. Meagher 2; R. Rossman 3; C. Dotzler 2; D. McLaughli;
D. Bienvenid 3; J. Ramirez; Cook; Yost; Krupp. Walks - J. Dodos 2; J. Hensley 2; C.
Dotzler; J. Ramirez; Cook; Hurr; Yost.
Umpires -
Start: Time: Attendance:
Game: 062108A
Line score
SB Foresters 6, Santa Maria Indians 2 (Jun 21, 2008 at Santa Barbara, CA)
———————————————————————————————————
Santa Maria Indians. 001 010 000 - 2 2 1
SB Foresters…..... 020 100 030 - 6 10 0 (8-5, 5-5)
———————————————————————————————————
Pitchers: Santa Maria Indians - Simko; D. Mittleber(4); M. Laugenour(8). SB Foresters
- Fleet;
Yokubaitis(7); Pellici(8); Edwards(9).
Win-Fleet(1-0) Loss-Simko(0-1) T- A-0
Game: 062108A
Santa Barbara Foresters 6, Santa Maria Indians 2
Santa Maria Indians at Santa Barbara Foresters
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
- 1. Joe Guzzardi: George H.W. Bush Reminisces about His College World Series Days - June 13, 2018 | 10:30 a.m.
- 2. Santa Barbara School District Dishes Out Free Summer Meals - June 13, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 3. Spirit of Entrepreneurship Event Lauds 2018 Award Winners - June 13, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 4. Panel Considers How to Resuscitate State Street - June 13, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 5. Full-time Vocational Classes Designed for Aduts With Special Needs - June 13, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >