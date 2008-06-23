Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 11:05 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School District to Discuss Possibility of Parcel Tax

The board of education on Tuesday will weigh whether to proceed with the tax, which would fund academics.

By J. Brian Sarvis | June 23, 2008 | 6:42 a.m.

The Santa Barbara School District is excited about the possibility of a parcel tax. In a survey of 800 residents, the concept showed widespread support at all levels.

The parcel tax amount most likely would be $19 to $44 per parcel. The survey revealed more than 70 percent support for a $44 per parcel and up to 80 percent support for $19 per parcel.

The attraction of local support for these programs is heightened by the uncertainty of state funding for education. Because of the governor’s proposal for cuts in education funding, the Santa Barbara School District cuts $4 million from its 2008-09 budget. We have accounted for every dollar in our budget and stretched our funds so that we can continue to provide a strong academic foundation for our community’s children.

Although final decisions on programs are made by the board of education, at Santa Barbara Elementary School (kindergarten through sixth grade), a parcel tax could enable the district to:

» enhance the science program by providing science specialists at the schools and provide hands-on science lab lessons on a weekly basis;

» provide science-related technology that would prepare students for success in the 21st century;

» provide a math coach who would support teachers in math content, lesson design, and support the implementation of new math instructional materials;

» and expand music programs and provide funds for purchase and repair of musical instruments.

At Santa Barbara High School (grades 7 through 12), a parcel tax could:

» enable the district to update science lab technology and equipment;

» enhance the math program by restoring 20:1 class size in the ninth grade and providing a math coach to support teachers in math content, lesson design, and support the implementation of new math instructional materials;

» restore seventh-period elective in music, art and theater arts at the junior high level;

» and enhance visual and performing arts programs for students in grades K-12, including providing musical instruments for students not otherwise able to secure their own.

The prospect of additional, stable funding for such programs is appealing. It is an investment in the future of our children and in the quality of our public schools.

Parcel tax dollars would not be used to support administrative positions. Senior citizens would be able to apply for a parcel tax exemption. An oversight committee would be formed to provide fiscal oversight of all parcel tax funds.

The district’s board of education will discuss whether to proceed with a parcel tax at Tuesday’s meeting, which will begin at 7:30 p.m.

J. Brian Sarvis is superintendent of the Santa Barbara School District.

