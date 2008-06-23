Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 11:04 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Dining Services Employee Honored for 30 Years of Service

Devereux client Bob Huffine says the best part of the job 'is meeting all the people.'

By Janis Johnson | June 23, 2008 | 7:32 a.m.
image
Bob Huffine of Goleta was recently honored for his 30 years of service at University Center Dining Services at UCSB. (Devereux photo)

Bob Huffine was recently honored with a plaque for 30 years of service at a University Center Dining Services awards breakfast on the UCSB campus.

Shortly after he came to Devereux from Olympia, Wash., in 1977, Huffine began his long career at nearby UCSB. He has worked doing grounds maintenance, stocking shelves and performing a variety of other tasks for UCen Dining Services.

“The best part of my job,” Huffine says, “is meeting all the people, the students and other employees.” He also says that having the job has kept him out of trouble.

Rick Jones, production manager at UCen Dining Services, said, “Bob has been a very strong part of UCen Dining Services. He looks for things to do, he’s reliable and a delight to have around.”

Huffine says he has no plans to quit his job anytime soon. As an individual who receives Independent Living Services from Devereux while residing in his own apartment in Goleta, Huffine enjoys being out and about in the community and, especially, his interactions with the people he meets at the UCen each day.

Devereux Santa Barbara serves 75 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, both on their campus and in the clients’ homes or apartments in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Lompoc.

Devereux is part of the largest nonprofit provider of behavioral health care in the country, operating 15 centers in 11 states. Established by Helena Devereux, pioneer in special education, in 1912 in Pennsylvania, Devereux expanded its programs to the West Coast in 1945.

Janis Johnson is manager of external affairs at Devereux California.

