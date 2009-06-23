California Environmental Leader Endorses Nava

Sara Wan, California Coastal Commission member and founder of Vote the Coast, has endorsed Pedro Nava in his bid for California attorney general.

“I have known Pedro Nava for many years. We have fought to protect the environment and the California coast for our children and grandchildren,” Wan said. “He has the experience and tenacity to make a great attorney general. I ask everyone to join me in supporting Pedro Nava so that we have an attorney general who cares about our environment.”

Nava said: “I am honored to have Sara Wan’s endorsement. She is an environmental leader who has been fighting for coastal and environmental protection for many years. I look forward to working with her and other environmental advocates as attorney general.”

Nava has been a leader in opposing offshore oil drilling, holding polluters accountable and fighting to preserve natural resources for future generations.

Wan has been a longtime environmental activist working extensively on land use, energy, oil, marine mammals and other environmental issues affecting the coast of California. She has been on the boards of numerous environmental organizations and was vice chairwomen of the League for Coastal Protection.

— John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.