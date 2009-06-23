Local Singers Cast in New Opera By ‘Wicked’ Composer

Séance on a Wet Afternoon will have its world premiere in Santa Barbara on Sept. 26

Opera Santa Barbara has announced the final cast selections for award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz’s opera Séance on a Wet Afternoon, which will have its world premiere in Santa Barbara on Sept. 26.

The opera is based on a 1964 film by Bryan Forbes and novel by Mark McShane. Schwartz wrote both the music and libretto for the new opera.

New York City Opera star Lauren Flanigan, who has performed the role of Myra Foster since the early workshops of Séance, will lead the cast, which also includes one of opera’s most versatile baritones, Kim Josephson (Bill). Hila Plitman (Mrs. Clayton), John Kimberling (Mr. Clayton), Craig Hart (Inspector Watts), Caroline Worra, Michael Marcotte, Kelsey Lee Smith (Adriana), and Aaron Refvem (Arthur) sing principal roles. Santa Barbara residents in the cast include Benjamin Brecher (Mr. Cole), Deborah Bertling and Tom Hurd (ensemble). Madeline Marquis understudies the role of Adriana. The ensemble also includes Danielle Bond, Julie Davis, Eric Carampton, Andrew Fernando, Gabriel Manro, Darla Mattern, Jesse Merlin, Victoria Robertson, Jennifer Wallace and Bray Wilkins.

The sets for Séance on a Wet Afternoon are being created by Tony Award-winning designer Heidi Ettinger, with lighting design by David Lander and costumes by Alejo Vietti. Opera Santa Barbara Music Director Valery Ryvkin will be conducting. Scott Schwartz, son of the composer and a well-known theatrical director, will serve as stage director for the opera, with Matt Williams as choreographer. Michael Jackowitz is executive producer of the opera.

At the New York City Opera’s VOX New Works Showcase in May, where a segment of the new opera was performed, Schwartz said he knew instinctively that the story of Séance on a Wet Afternoon was right for opera and not musical theater. “It is moodier and more introspective, and maybe the orchestra is the largest character,” he said.

The opera tells the story of Myra, a “medium” who with her husband, Bill, attempts to carry out The Plan that will make her famous. The Plan is inspired by her deceased son, Arthur, and involves the kidnapping of a young girl who Myra — through her psychic powers — will find.

Additional performances of the opera will be Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 (matinee). All performances will be at The Granada, 1214 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Click here or here for information about the opera, or to see an interview with the composer and audio clips from the opera.

Tickets will be released for sale to the public on July 31 and can be purchased from The Granada box office at 805.899.2222.

— Marylove Thralls represents Opera Santa Barbara.