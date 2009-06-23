Nuclear Age Peace Foundation to Release New DVD

The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation is set to release a new DVD that aims to grow public awareness and involvement in the movement to eliminate nuclear weapons.

Click here to view or pre-order the free video, which has a projected release date of July 20.

The eight-minute education video, called “U.S. Leadership for a Nuclear Weapons-Free World,” shows how the United States and the world would benefit by moving beyond nuclear weapons. It follows “Nuclear Weapons and the Human Future,” the foundation’s first DVD. More than 5,000 copies have been distributed of the first DVD with another 5,000-plus views on the Internet.

The new release, which features President Obama, comes at a time of great opportunity for progress toward nuclear disarmament. In April, speaking in Prague, Obama said, “Today, I state clearly and with conviction America’s commitment to seek the peace and security of a world without nuclear weapons.”

The DVD, edited by Cal Poly student Ivan VanWingerden, will be one of the tools used by the foundation’s volunteer peace leaders around the United States and the world.

“Political will and U.S. leadership have been the most significant missing elements for achieving a world free of nuclear weapons,” said Dr. David Krieger, president of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation. “Now that these elements are in place, we may be surprised by how quickly the planning and implementation process can proceed toward the total global elimination of these unconscionable weapons.”



Earlier this year, Krieger led a delegation to Washington, D.C., to present a petition to the White House seeking new leadership for a world free of nuclear weapons. The special appeal was signed by 70,000 people and 100 organizations.

“[President Obama] has taken us a third of the way to the goal by articulating this vision,” Krieger said. “Now a more detailed plan must be formulated and the plan must be implemented.”

— Steven Crandell is development and public affairs director at the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.