Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 3:37 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Owner Takes Ratings Hit

Pacific Capital Bancorp's credit is downgraded to "questionable," and interest payments to shareholders are deferred indefinitely

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 23, 2009 | 12:43 p.m.

Just as Santa Barbara Bank & Trust owner Pacific Capital Bancorp announced that shareholders may not see interest payments for some time, the company was socked Tuesday with a downgrade from credit ratings company Moody’s.

Pacific Capital Bancorp’s new Ba classification puts the company’s credit as “questionable credit quality.”

Regularly scheduled interest payments on $69.4 million in notes will be deferred until an undisclosed time, and the company is allowed to defer payments for up to 20 consecutive quarters without penalty. It also has suspended payments of cash dividends on outstanding common and preferred stock. The move is meant to help maintain the bank’s capital ratios.

“We believe the actions we have announced today are the most prudent course of action and will improve our flexibility to consider other actions that may need to be taken in order to achieve our targeted capital ratios,” George Leis, the company’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “We would expect to resume paying dividends when such payments would be consistent with our overall financial performance and capital requirements.”

Pacific Capital Bancorp received more than $180 million from the Treasury Department’s Troubled Asset Relief Program last November, and the company announced in April that its loss for the first quarter of 2009 was nearly $8 million. Its net income in the same period last year was $72.5 million.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 