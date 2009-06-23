Work Continues on Mission Canyon Safety Project

New drainage inlets and culverts will be installed at the 2700 block of Foothill Road

The Mission Canyon Safety Project on State Route 192 (Foothill Road) continues this week with work on new drainage inlets and culverts on the 2700 block of Foothill Road. Rock slope protection and concrete work also will take place.

The full closure of State Route 192, between Cheltenham and Tye roads, remains in effect until July 31. One-way traffic control on Foothill Road at Glen Albyn Drive will occur 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The project between Glen Albyn and Mission Canyon roads will improve drainage and includes a widening and paving of the shoulders.

The contractor for the $1.7 million project is R. Burke Construction of San Luis Obispo. The project is expected to be complete by Labor Day.

Click here or call 805.549.3318 for more information on the project.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.