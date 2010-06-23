Longtime St. Raphael Principal Ellen Manning Retires

She helped develop the school's OASIS program and will continue facilitating it for 2010-11

Hundreds of former students, parents and colleagues recently gathered at St. Raphael School to honor Ellen Manning, who served as principal for the past 23 years of her 27 years with the school.

During her tenure, Manning has overseen great progress and expansion in all areas of the school, with innovative programs and achievements for students and families from preschool through eighth grade.

Although she is retiring from active duty as principal, she intends to stay involved in the community and in education, working with the underprivileged and students who demonstrate different learning styles.

School let out for the summer one final time for the retiring principal, who leaves behind the establishment of several key programs that provide students with the opportunity to rise to their greatest academic ability.

Some of Manning’s notable accomplishments for St. Raphael include the establishment of a thriving pre-school, “Young 5” KinderKlasse, and the OASIS program “Outstanding Academic Spiritual Inclusive School.” The program was developed with Wendy Foster, development-marketing director, and E Pro Insurance senior adviser Erica Salda. Major partnerships with private investors fund the program.

“Principal Manning has made it her mission, and the school’s, to make sure every St. Raphael student has access to the resources to reach their full potential,” said Pastoral Associate Noel Fuentes, whose children all attended St. Raphael School. “We will miss her constant presence, but look forward to her continued involvement in OASIS and know the school will continue to benefit from the effects of her love and hard work each and every day.”

OASIS is a pilot program designed to optimize learning by educating teachers, parents and children on the latest brain research. The extensive program provides one-on-one and group-focused learning with certified educational specialists and focuses on the unique learning styles of each student, including an accelerated math program for exceptional learners.

The “SMART Lab” Technology Program, a new addition to the OASIS program, mirrors SBCC’s Assistive Technology Center. By providing access to state-of-the-art technologies, the SMART Lab assists OASIS program students in using their individual learning styles to master their curriculum using the latest technologies.

Manning will continue facilitating the OASIS program during the 2010 school year, and says she looks forward to the expansion of the program.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.