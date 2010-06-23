Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 1:37 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 

Los Padres Fire Restrictions to Take Effect Friday

The guidelines apply to the use of campfires, stoves, smoking materials and internal combustion engines

By Joe Pasinato | June 23, 2010 | 9:23 p.m.

In response to the increasing potential for wildland fires, Los Padres National Forest officials announced Wednesday that Level 2 fire restrictions will be implemented throughout the forest beginning Friday, June 25.

These restrictions will affect the use of campfires, stoves, smoking materials and internal combustion engines, and will remain in effect until the end of fire season in late autumn. 

Beginning June 25, the following restrictions will be in effect:

» No open fires, campfires or charcoal fires will be permitted outside of developed recreation sites or designated campfire use sites (see list below), even with a valid California campfire permit. Lanterns and portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel will be permitted, but only with a valid California campfire permit (available for free at any Forest Service office). Forest visitors must clear all flammable material for 5 feet in all directions from their camp stove, have a shovel available and ensure that a responsible person attends the stove at all times during use.

» Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or designated campfire use site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

» Internal combustion engines may be operated only on roads or designated trails. This restriction is in effect year-round. Please make sure your engine is tuned, operating properly and has an approved spark arrester.

Forest Supervisor Peggy Hernandez cited increasingly dry conditions in her decision to limit the usage of open flame fire in the forest.

“We are asking visitors to be extra vigilant during the summer months when recreating in Los Padres National Forest,” she said. “The vegetation is quickly losing the moisture it received during the rainy season.”

For a list of developed recreation sites and campfire use sites in Los Padres National Forest, or for more information regarding fire-safe camping, contact one of the Forest Service offices listed below, or click here for the Los Padres National Forest Web site.

» Forest Supervisor’s Office: 805.968.6640

» Monterey Ranger District: 831.385.5434

» Santa Lucia Ranger District: 805.925.9538

» Santa Barbara Ranger District: 805.967.3481

» Ojai ranger District: 805.646.4348

» Mount Pinos Ranger District: 661.245.3731

Where Campfires and Barbecues Are Permitted

Monterey Ranger District

Arroyo Seco Campground/Group Camp
Arroyo Seco Day Use Area
Bottchers Gap Campground
China Camp Campground
Escondido Campground
Kirk Creek Campground
Nacimiento Campground
Mill Creek Picnic Area
Plaskett Creek Campground/ Group Camp
Ponderosa Campground
Sand Dollar Day Use Area
Santa Lucia Memorial Park Campground
White Oaks Campground

Mount Pinos Ranger District

Aliso Park Campground
Ballinger Campground
Caballo Campground
Campo Alto Campground
Chuchupate Campground
Chula Vista Campground
Dome Springs Campground
Dutchman Campground
Halfmoon Campground
Kings Camp Campground
Marian Campground
McGill Campground
McGill Group Campground
Mt. Pinos Campground
Nettle Springs Campground
Ozena Campground
Pine Springs Campground
Rancho Nuevo Campground
Reyes Creek Campground
Thorn Meadows Campground
Tinta Campground
Toad Springs Campground
Valle Vista Campground

Ojai Ranger District

Holiday Group Campground
Middle Lion Campground
Pine Mountain Campground
Reyes Peak Campground
Rose Valley Campground
Wheeler Gorge Campground

Santa Lucia Ranger District

American Canyon Campground
Baja Campground
Barrel Spring Campground
Bates Canyon Campground
Brookshire Campground
Buck Spring Campground
Cerro Alto Campground
Colson Campground
Cumbre Day Use Area
Davy Brown Campground
Figueroa Campground
Friis Campground
Hi Mountain Campground
Horseshoe Spring Campground
La Panza Campground
Miranda Pine Campground
Navajo Campground
Navajo Flat OHV Staging Area
Nira Campground
Pino Alto Day Use Area
Wagon Flat Campground

Santa Barbara Ranger District

Cachuma Campground
Falls Day Use Area
First Crossing Day Use Area
Fremont Campground
Live Oak Day Use Area
Los Prietos Campground
Lower Oso Day Use Area
Middle Santa Ynez Campground
Mono Campground
P-Bar Flat Campground
Paradise Campground
Red Rock Day Use Area
Rock Camp
Sage Hill Campground
Upper Oso Campground
White Rock Day Use Area

— Joe Pasinato is a spokesman for the Los Padres National Forest.

