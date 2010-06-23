Los Padres Fire Restrictions to Take Effect Friday

In response to the increasing potential for wildland fires, Los Padres National Forest officials announced Wednesday that Level 2 fire restrictions will be implemented throughout the forest beginning Friday, June 25.
These restrictions will affect the use of campfires, stoves, smoking materials and internal combustion engines, and will remain in effect until the end of fire season in late autumn.
Beginning June 25, the following restrictions will be in effect:
» No open fires, campfires or charcoal fires will be permitted outside of developed recreation sites or designated campfire use sites (see list below), even with a valid California campfire permit. Lanterns and portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel will be permitted, but only with a valid California campfire permit (available for free at any Forest Service office). Forest visitors must clear all flammable material for 5 feet in all directions from their camp stove, have a shovel available and ensure that a responsible person attends the stove at all times during use.
» Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or designated campfire use site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
» Internal combustion engines may be operated only on roads or designated trails. This restriction is in effect year-round. Please make sure your engine is tuned, operating properly and has an approved spark arrester.
Forest Supervisor Peggy Hernandez cited increasingly dry conditions in her decision to limit the usage of open flame fire in the forest.
“We are asking visitors to be extra vigilant during the summer months when recreating in Los Padres National Forest,” she said. “The vegetation is quickly losing the moisture it received during the rainy season.”
For a list of developed recreation sites and campfire use sites in Los Padres National Forest, or for more information regarding fire-safe camping, contact one of the Forest Service offices listed below, or click here for the Los Padres National Forest Web site.
» Forest Supervisor’s Office: 805.968.6640
» Monterey Ranger District: 831.385.5434
» Santa Lucia Ranger District: 805.925.9538
» Santa Barbara Ranger District: 805.967.3481
» Ojai ranger District: 805.646.4348
» Mount Pinos Ranger District: 661.245.3731
— Joe Pasinato is a spokesman for the Los Padres National Forest.