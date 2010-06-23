Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 1:45 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

Stand in the Sand: A Gathering for the Gulf

Sunday's event is planned in support of the national Hands Across the Sand

By Christina Mahon | June 23, 2010 | 4:23 p.m.

Forty years after the devastation of Santa Barbara’s own oil disaster, residents from across the region will gather in solidarity with Gulf Coast communities to offer support for the response and recovery needed in America’s Gulf region.

“Stand in the Stand” is in support of, but separate from, the national Hands Across the Sand planned for Saturday, June 26. Santa Barbara’s unique history with oil merits a different and unique response.

A community gathering will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at West Beach in Santa Barbara, between Stearns Wharf and the Santa Barbara Harbor. A Native American greeting will be followed by a welcome from Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider and speakers.

A giant, yellow “Human Boom” will be deployed at 3 p.m. at the water’s edge to symbolically stop the rising black tide plaguing the Gulf Coast.

Click here for more information.

— Christina Mahon is a Stand in the Sand event organizer.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 