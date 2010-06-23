Stand in the Sand: A Gathering for the Gulf

Sunday's event is planned in support of the national Hands Across the Sand

Forty years after the devastation of Santa Barbara’s own oil disaster, residents from across the region will gather in solidarity with Gulf Coast communities to offer support for the response and recovery needed in America’s Gulf region.

“Stand in the Stand” is in support of, but separate from, the national Hands Across the Sand planned for Saturday, June 26. Santa Barbara’s unique history with oil merits a different and unique response.

A community gathering will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at West Beach in Santa Barbara, between Stearns Wharf and the Santa Barbara Harbor. A Native American greeting will be followed by a welcome from Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider and speakers.

A giant, yellow “Human Boom” will be deployed at 3 p.m. at the water’s edge to symbolically stop the rising black tide plaguing the Gulf Coast.

Click here for more information.

— Christina Mahon is a Stand in the Sand event organizer.