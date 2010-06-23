Strategic Healthcare Programs Moves Downtown

Strategic Healthcare Programs, a Santa Barbara-based health-care data company, is moving its headquarters downtown, to 510 Castillo St.
SHP has leased 5,493 square feet of office space, represented by Carlo Brignardello of Cresa Partners and Francois DeJohn of Hayes Commercial Group. The lessor was represented by Michael Chenoweth of Radius Group.
Strategic Healthcare Programs outgrew its previous headquarters in the so-called “funk zone” at 121 E. Mason St. and decided to move to a larger space downtown in the three-story Robinson Professional Building at the corner of Castillo and Haley streets.
The company provides online data products to health-care organizations.
— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.