City’s Oak Park Wading Pool Open; West Beach Pool to Open July 5

Children age 7 or younger can swim for free through late August

The Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department has good news for parents and their young children this summer. Both of the city’s wading pools will be open for free swim for youths age 7 or younger through late August.

The West Beach Wading Pool, next to Los Baños Pool at 401 Shoreline Drive, will be open July 5 through Aug. 19, thanks to a grant from the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

West Beach pool hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Oak Park Wading Pool at 300 W. Alamar Ave. is open daily from noon to 5 p.m. now through Aug. 21.

Both wading pools are staffed by city lifeguards, but children age 7 or younger must be accompanied by a parent or responsible person age 18 or older. Children must wear bathing suits, and those not potty-trained must wear approved swim diapers.

Free swim is also available for children age 13 or younger at the Ortega Park Pool, 600 N. Salsipuedes St., through Aug. 19. It’s open from 1:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays. All ages may swim for a fee ($1 per child and $4 for adults) at the Los Baños Pool from 2:15 to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Los Baños Pool will be closed for swim meets July 1-3 and July 9.

For more information on swim programs and pool hours, call 805.966.6110.

— Kathleen Sullivan is the marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.