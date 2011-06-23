Gordon Morrell of Yardi Systems Named Chair of KCLU Advisory Board

He will guide fundraising and long-range planning for the NPR station

Gordon Morrell, chief operating officer of Santa Barbara-based Yardi Systems, is the new chair of the KCLU Advisory Board.

Morrell, who is also executive vice president for the real estate software company, has served on the KCLU board since 2009. He will guide long-range planning and coordinate fundraising for the National Public Radio station for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

He replaces former chair Robert Ornstein, a Santa Barbara attorney who will continue to serve on the board. The other members are Arnold Brier, an attorney with Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck in Santa Barbara; Sue Chadwick, senior vice president at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust; Charles Cohen, partner at Alston & Bird in Westlake Village; Johnny Johnston, former CEO of Ventura County; Melinda Johnson, a retired judge from Ventura; Tom Malley, an attorney in Camarillo; Charles McClintock, dean of the School of Human and Organizational Development at Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara; Scott Mitnick, city manager of Thousand Oaks; Blaise Simqu, president and CEO of Westlake Village-based SAGE Publications; Leslie Tolan, an editor and producer from Santa Barbara; and Dave Watson, a partner with Oak Asset Management in Westlake Village.

KCLU provides NPR and local news programming to 70,000 listeners in Ventura County at 88.3 FM, in Santa Barbara County at 102.3 FM and 1340 AM, and online at www.kclu.org. A community service of California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, the station is supported by its listening members and by underwriting from local, regional and national corporations and foundations.

KCLU moved into a new broadcast center on the CLU campus in May and is raising money for equipment.

— Karin Grennan is the media relations manager for California Lutheran University.