Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:55 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Clothing Retailer H&M Draws a Crowd for Opening Day on State Street

More than 400 shoppers visit the new Santa Barbara store, in the former location of Barnes & Noble

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | June 23, 2011 | 10:17 p.m.

Clothing retailer H&M rolled out the red carpet Thursday for more than 400 shoppers eagerly awaiting the noon opening of its new Santa Barbara location, at 829 State St., formerly occupied by Barnes & Noble.

Clothing retailer H&M opened Thursday at 829 State St. in Santa Barbara.
Clothing retailer H&M opened Thursday at 829 State St. in Santa Barbara. (Garrett Geyer / Noozhawk photo)

H&M staff doled out smoothies and appetizers while a DJ blared music for customers waiting in a line that reached Macy’s at 701 State St. Some shoppers had reportedly waited since 5 a.m.

“It was very nice. I’ve seen H&Ms in Europe, and this is on the same level,” said shopper Amanda Lee, who was visiting from Maui. “I like that it has two sections for men and women. The staff is organized and friendly, and it was very well done.”

Lee said she was shopping for dressy tops that paired well with tights, and for summer dresses. But people weren’t shopping only for casual wear.

“I saw people coming out with suit jackets and clothes for work,” Lee said.

Her mother, Celine, who was born and raised in Santa Barbara, said the store will be a perfect fit for State Street.

“H&M’s prices are not outrageous; it’s perfect for the young crowd,” she said. “Older generations will head to the mom-and-pop stores while kids come to big retailers like these.”

The trendy Swedish store continues the Santa Barbara market trend toward cheaper, fashion-forward clothes.

Newcomers such as Savvy on State, Forever 21, Marshalls and H&M replaced such high-end retailers as Blue Bee, Anthropologie and This Little Piggy Wears Cotton. Savvy on State will arrive at the former Blue Bee location in August, and Marshalls will move into the old Borders spot in September.

“You can’t beat the prices,” said Casey Englehart of Ohio who was shopping for tank tops and shorts. “It caters to the young crowd, and it’s a perfect location. If they keep prices where they are, it should be great.”

Popular summer items include women’s basic tanks for $4.95, and dresses and skirts starting at $12.95. Men chose from button-down shirts starting at $9.95, basic T-shirts for $5.95 and pants starting at $19.95.

There was a consistent line of about 40 women waiting for an open fitting room to try on clothes.

“They are excited we’re here,” H&M store manager Caroline Nelson said. “It will bring more traffic and tourists who will be familiar with our brand. Everything has been very positive. It’s a great turnout and a good environment.”

Paseo Nuevo marketing director Mary Lynn Harms said the store will be a big draw for other local businesses. She was shopping for beach wear — shorts and tanks — and jewelry.

“We have something for everyone as far as the fashion, quality and price,” said Nelson, who expects swimwear, shorts and basic T-shirts to sell well. “There aren’t many low-priced and high-fashion options for men.”

H&M was founded by Erling Persson in Västerås, Sweden, in 1947, and has expanded to 40 countries and 87,000 employees.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 