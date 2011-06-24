County OES: No Tsunami Threat to California After Quake Off Alaska

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services reported no threat to the California coast Thursday night after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 hit in the Pacific Ocean off Alaska, triggering a tsunami warning for that state only.

Local officials said they’re monitoring the situation, but that no action is needed at this time.

The earthquake was reported at 7 p.m. Alaskan time 20 miles southeast of Amukta Pass, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It said earthquakes of that size are known to generate tsunamis, and that if a tsunami happens, the waves would first reach Adak, Alaska.

