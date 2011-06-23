Suspect in Goleta Pellet-Gun Shootings Ruled Incompetent to Stand Trial

The man accused of shooting and wounding two young men and two Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deputies with a high-velocity pellet gun in Goleta in January, was ruled incompetent to stand trial Thursday by a Superior Court judge and ordered committed to Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino County.

Charles Peart Quinn, 42, pleaded not guilty earlier this year to 15 felony and misdemeanor counts stemming from the Jan. 15 incident.

Two psychiatric medical examiners found him mentally incompetent to stand trial, meaning the defendant is incapable of understanding the nature of the criminal proceedings and unable to assist in his or her own defense.

Quinn was committed to the state hospital for three years, with another competency hearing scheduled after 18 months. He has not yet been transported and has a June 30 court date to review his status.

The court found he lacks the capacity to make decisions regarding antipsychotic medications, so Patton State Hospital in Highland will be allowed to administer them without consent since, without them, “it is probable that serious harm to the physical or mental health of the patient will result,” according to court documents.

Quinn, a transient and registered sex offender in Florida, faces charges related to allegedly shooting two young men who refused to give him money at Camino Real Marketplace and two sheriff’s deputies in a field nearby. The three responding deputies on the scene returned fire with their .40-caliber semi-automatic pistols and hit Quinn four times, according to authorities.

Quinn began attending court proceedings after he was released from the hospital in February.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Mary Barron said Quinn could receive up to 22 years in prison if convicted of all charges, but that all criminal proceedings are suspended while Quinn is committed at Patton.

