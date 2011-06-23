Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:56 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect in Goleta Pellet-Gun Shootings Ruled Incompetent to Stand Trial

Charles Peart Quinn is committed to Patton State Hospital for three years

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 23, 2011 | 9:45 p.m.

Charles Peart Quinn
Charles Peart Quinn

The man accused of shooting and wounding two young men and two Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deputies with a high-velocity pellet gun in Goleta in January, was ruled incompetent to stand trial Thursday by a Superior Court judge and ordered committed to Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino County.

Charles Peart Quinn, 42, pleaded not guilty earlier this year to 15 felony and misdemeanor counts stemming from the Jan. 15 incident.

Two psychiatric medical examiners found him mentally incompetent to stand trial, meaning the defendant is incapable of understanding the nature of the criminal proceedings and unable to assist in his or her own defense.

Quinn was committed to the state hospital for three years, with another competency hearing scheduled after 18 months. He has not yet been transported and has a June 30 court date to review his status.

The court found he lacks the capacity to make decisions regarding antipsychotic medications, so Patton State Hospital in Highland will be allowed to administer them without consent since, without them, “it is probable that serious harm to the physical or mental health of the patient will result,” according to court documents.

Quinn, a transient and registered sex offender in Florida, faces charges related to allegedly shooting two young men who refused to give him money at Camino Real Marketplace and two sheriff’s deputies in a field nearby. The three responding deputies on the scene returned fire with their .40-caliber semi-automatic pistols and hit Quinn four times, according to authorities.

Quinn began attending court proceedings after he was released from the hospital in February.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Mary Barron said Quinn could receive up to 22 years in prison if convicted of all charges, but that all criminal proceedings are suspended while Quinn is committed at Patton.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 