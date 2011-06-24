Trial Delayed for Teen Driver Charged in Death of Pedestrian on Coast Village Road

The defense and prosecution have filed pre-trial motions to be considered Tuesday

The trial has been delayed for the Santa Barbara teenager charged with vehicular manslaughter in the 2010 death of a Coast Village Road pedestrian.

Both public defender Mark Saatjian and Deputy District Attorney Von Nguyen have filed pre-trial motions, which will be addressed Tuesday, though the trial was scheduled to start Monday.

In Santa Barbara Juvenile Court on Thursday, Judge Thomas Adams continued the motions and speculated that the trial may take place in August.

Saatjian said he will ask the court to “consider excluding the press from certain aspects of this case.”

Tyler Fourmy, 18, has denied the charges, and he and his parents are now involved in a civil wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the family of the victim, 47-year-old Florinda Flores, who was struck and killed on May 27, 2010, as she was walking to her bus stop along the sidewalk on Coast Village Road.

The 1995 Toyota Previa van Fourmy, who was 17 at the time of the collision, was driving features prominently in the criminal case and the lawsuit.

He told authorities at the scene that braking and steering problems occurred at the time of the collision, and the Police Department impounded and investigated the vehicle. About two months later, it was mistakenly sold and destroyed.

The Fourmys recently filed a cross-complaint against Smitty’s Towing, the tow-truck company responsible and which was later suspended from police department work.

The parents, Patrick Fourmy and Susan Granziera, claim the van worked fine, while their son’s cross-complaint alleges the van had mechanical issues. They all claim the van’s destruction hinders their defenses in both the criminal and civil cases.

The wrongful-death lawsuit alleges that Fourmy was negligent and that his parents were negligent for entrusting an “unfit driver” with a motor vehicle in “defective condition.”

