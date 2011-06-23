Ventura County Fair Announces Poster Contest Winners

The Ventura County Fair will present the 2011 fair poster and the artists who have won the poster contest at 10 a.m. July 1 at the fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura.
The theme this year is “Bounty of the County,” and the 2011 poster conveys the theme beautifully.
This year’s winning poster was illustrated by 15-year-old Amanda Zavala of Thousand Oaks. The winning poster is a watercolor illustration of a bird’s-eye fair view, seen from the Wave Swinger, showing various rides, concession stands and an ocean view.
Poster Contest Winners
» First Place — Amanda Zavala, 15, of Thousand Oaks
» Second Place — Sam Coultas, 17, of Ventura
» Third Place — Lauren Fairall, 14, of Fillmore
— James Lockwood represents the Ventura County Fair.