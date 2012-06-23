Gang-Related Shooting Sends Man to Hospital

Police are investigating the shooting of a 20-year-old Santa Maria man early Saturday, an incident they are calling gang-related.

Santa Maria police officers were called to Marian Medical Center at about 2:20 a.m. on a report that a gunshot victim had been brought there, according to Sgt. Mark Schneider.

They contacted the victim, whose name has not been been released by police, and learned that he had been shot near the intersection of Fesler Street and Railroad Avenue, Schneider said. A friend drove him to the hospital.

The victim’s injuries are not believe to be life-threatening, Schneider said.

No suspect information was released by police, who asked that anyone with information about the case contact the department at 805.928.3781.

