Monitors Continue to Track Oil Spill off Carpinteria

Multiagency cleanup operation keeping an eye on now-sealed leak from Platform Houchin

Cleanup crews continued to monitor an oil spill off the coast of Carpinteria on Saturday.

Coast Guard officials said the spill happened Friday morning from Platform Houchin and that automatic safety shutdowns secured the platform’s pipelines.

About 1,000 gallons of oily water mixture were recovered Friday, and officials said the on-water cleanup effort was nearly complete. Shoreline assessment teams were to monitor South Coast beaches from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara through the weekend.

The size of the spill has not been determined.

The cleanup is being handled by the Coast Guard, the California Department of Fish & Game, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and Pacific Offshore Operators, which operates the platform’s pipelines.

Anyone who finds oiled wildlife are urged not to handle the animals and to call the Oil Wildlife Care Network at 1.877.823.6926.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.