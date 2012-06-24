Gerald Carpenter: Musical Threesome Makes French Connection at Trinity Church Concert

Three gifted and enchanting musicians will join their talents for a concert of “La Musique Classique de France” at 4 p.m. Sunday at Santa Barbara’s Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. Soprano Kristen Reed, with the exquisite collaboration of pianist Renée Hamaty and flautist Suzanne Duffy, will come together to perform, for voice and piano, Hector Berlioz’s “Le Spectre de la Rose,” from Les Nuits D’Été, Opus 7, Claude Debussy’s “C’est L’extase Langoureuse,” from Ariettes Oubliées/Little Forgotten Arias, Erik Satie’s Je Te Veux, the “Song to the Moon” from Anton Dvorak’s opera, Rusalka; for solo flute, Pierre-Octave Ferroud’s “Toan-Yan, La Fete du Double Cinq” from Trois Pieces; and, for voice, flute and piano, Maurice Ravel’s “La Flûte Enchantée,” from Shéhérazade, Camille Saint-Saëns’s “Une flûte invisible, André Caplet’s “Viens! Une flûte invisible soupire,” and Léo Delibes’ “Le Rossignol.”

This is a delicate program, and a charming one, making the most of the ethereal potentials of the three performers.

Caplet (1878-1925) was a conductor and a prolific composer who is best-known today as an orchestrator of works by Debussy. “Viens! Une flûte invisible soupire” is a 1900 setting of a poem by Victor Hugo.

Ferroud (1900-1936) was a French composer of note, whose Symphony in A had won the praise of Sergey Rachmaninov and who was connected by friendship with Francis Poulenc and Auric of Les Six. He was killed in an automobile accident. The Trois pièces pour flûte seule were composed 1920-1921.

The musicians are suggesting a $10 donation, to be collected at the door.

