Monday, April 9 , 2018, 7:56 pm | Fair 79º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Musical Threesome Makes French Connection at Trinity Church Concert

Kristen Reed, Renée Hamaty and Susanne Duffy team up for 'La Musique Classique de France'

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | June 24, 2012 | 12:20 a.m.

Three gifted and enchanting musicians will join their talents for a concert of “La Musique Classique de France” at 4 p.m. Sunday at Santa Barbara’s Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. Soprano Kristen Reed, with the exquisite collaboration of pianist Renée Hamaty and flautist Suzanne Duffy, will come together to perform, for voice and piano, Hector Berlioz’s “Le Spectre de la Rose,” from Les Nuits D’Été, Opus 7, Claude Debussy’s “C’est L’extase Langoureuse,” from Ariettes Oubliées/Little Forgotten Arias, Erik Satie’s Je Te Veux, the “Song to the Moon” from Anton Dvorak’s opera, Rusalka; for solo flute, Pierre-Octave Ferroud’s “Toan-Yan, La Fete du Double Cinq” from Trois Pieces; and, for voice, flute and piano, Maurice Ravel’s “La Flûte Enchantée,” from Shéhérazade, Camille Saint-Saëns’s “Une flûte invisible, André Caplet’s “Viens! Une flûte invisible soupire,” and Léo Delibes’ “Le Rossignol.”

This is a delicate program, and a charming one, making the most of the ethereal potentials of the three performers.

Caplet (1878-1925) was a conductor and a prolific composer who is best-known today as an orchestrator of works by Debussy. “Viens! Une flûte invisible soupire” is a 1900 setting of a poem by Victor Hugo.

Ferroud (1900-1936) was a French composer of note, whose Symphony in A had won the praise of Sergey Rachmaninov and who was connected by friendship with Francis Poulenc and Auric of Les Six. He was killed in an automobile accident. The Trois pièces pour flûte seule were composed 1920-1921.

The musicians are suggesting a $10 donation, to be collected at the door.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 