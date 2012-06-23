Six New Directors Join Direct Relief International’s Board

Goleta-based Direct Relief International has elected six new members to its Board of Directors. Sharon Bradford, Linda Gluck, Dante di Loreto, Rick Roney, Barbara Rubin and Mark Schwartz will join the board for up to two three-year terms.

The new directors bring a wealth of experience from the philanthropic, corporate, entertainment and medical fields.

Bradford is a landscape designer and co-owner of San Marcos Growers Nursery in Santa Barbara. The Los Angeles native is a UCSB graduate in art history and currently serves on a number of local boards, including the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Elings Park, Casa del Herrero and the Santa Barbara Zoo. She has chaired the Music Academy of the West Cabaret fundraiser for the past two years and serves as president of the WWW Foundation in Los Angeles.

Gluck has an extensive business background and was vice president of administration at Bethlehem Corp. after serving as vice president at Ryan-McGinn, a public relations firm. She has been president, CEO and board member of several financial institutions, including BANKSTAR NA and Fairfax Savings Bank. Gluck was listed as one of the 100 Most Powerful People in Private Washington D.C., Who’s Who in Finance and Industry and Who’s Who in America. Since moving to Santa Barbara, she has served on the boards of Lotusland and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

Di Loreto is executive producer of Glee, the award-winning hit television show. He oversees the music production on the series, which has netted two Platinum and two Gold albums, two Grammy Award nominations and more than 16 million song downloads — all while breaking the record for the most single entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, claiming the title previously held by Elvis Presley. Over the years, di Loreto has produced original scripted series for cable and broadcast television. The Los Angeles resident grew up in Santa Barbara and is the second in his family to serve on Direct Relief’s board. His father, Silvio, was an active member in the 1980s. The younger di Loreto has been a member of the Direct Relief L.A. Task Force for the past year.

Roney has a long-term interest in international issues. The 1971 Stanford MBA graduate took a leave from his Silicon Valley telecommunications career in 1979, volunteering for 10 years with the Beyond War Foundation. With the fall of the Berlin Wall, he returned to work for 12 more years before retiring in 2001 as vice president of Cisco Systems. Since moving to Santa Barbara, he has become active in changing the California prison system, founding the successful Santa Barbara County Reentry Project. He also serves as chairman of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Jail Overcrowding.

Rubin has been active for 40 years in Presbyterian Women, holding leadership positions on local, regional and national levels and served on its national Board of Directors. She has been extensively involved with efforts to combat human trafficking and child prostitution, working with the Mary Magdalene Project as well as ECPAT-USA. Rubin has lived in Santa Barbara for 17 years and worked as a docent at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, where she currently serves on the Board of Directors.

Schwartz was formerly chairman and CEO of Specialty Merchandise Corp., an import distribution company. Prior to SMC, Schwartz was a vice president at the New York and Los Angeles branches of Goldman Sachs. A Stanford MBA graduate, he received his undergraduate degree from UCSB. Schwartz currently resides in Santa Barbara and serves as a trustee of the UC Santa Barbara Foundation. He also has served as chairman of the Beverly Hills chapter of the Young Presidents’ Organization, vice chairman of Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, and as a member of the management board of Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.

Click here for more information on Direct Relief International, or call 805.964.4767.

— Kerri Murray is vice president of marketing, communications and development at Direct Relief International.